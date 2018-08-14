New York will put on the glitz from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18 for the inaugural NYC Jewelry Week.

Founded by Reinstein/Ross gallery director Bella Neyman and consultant JB Jones, the week will see jewelry-centric events scattered about the city.

Studio tours, technique demonstrations, collection viewings and lectures will be available for jewelry designers, executives and enthusiasts to attend.

Specific programs include a curator-led tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s forthcoming exhibit “Jewelry: The Body Transformed.” Bergdorf Goodman will present New York-based collections for a private viewing in its jewelry salon. The Brooklyn Navy Yard will facilitate studio visits on its property, showcasing the operations of brands like Catbird.

Other participants include The New Museum, the Museum of Arts and Design, the 92nd Street Y Jewelry Center, Brooklyn Metal Works, The Neue Galerie, David Yurman, Verdura, Tiffany & Co. and Love Adorned.

“We want people to walk away from this week with a greater understanding of how jewelry is made, where it is made, and who makes it. Furthermore, we are providing the public with the tools, by way of the exclusive programming, to become educated consumers and patrons,” Neyman said of the event.

“Unlike a fair or a conference with everything happening under one roof, this is a cultural event across New York City. We are presenting the most public and the most personal art form that exists, and inviting people to take a closer look through numerous outlets. You can see notable examples in the museums’ collections, shop independent jewelers, or try your hand at soldering or casting at a makers’ space,” added Jones.