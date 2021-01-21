Fashion played a pivotal role in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration on Wednesday, with searches for many attendees’ fashion spiking during the historic ceremony.

Data from Lyst, the global fashion shopping platform, showed that viewers were captivated by the many high fashion moments seen on the likes of the president, vice president, First Lady Jill Biden and even Sen. Bernie Sanders (D., Vt.).

The purple Christopher John Rogers coat that Vice President Harris wore when making history as the first woman and first person of Black and South Asian descent to be sworn into the role was one of the many pieces that influenced search results. According to Lyst, “purple coats” increased in searches by 809 percent in six hours. Poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who performed her moving poem “The Hill We Climb,” also influenced outerwear searches with her bright yellow Prada coat. Searches for “yellow coats” increased on Wednesday by 1,328 percent.

Vice President Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, was one of the biggest style stars to come out of the inauguration. The 22-year-old Parsons design student influenced a spike of 455 percent for her embellished Miu Miu coat.

Perhaps a more unlikely style icon, Sanders also went viral during the inauguration for his casual, winter style. His sustainable knit mittens, which were gifted to him by second-grade teacher Jen Ellis, sent searches of mittens up by 311 percent. Searches for “upcycled mittens” also increased by 225 percent.

President Biden’s custom Ralph Lauren suit also influenced inauguration-related searches. Searches for “single-breasted coat” and “single-breasted suit” increased by 98 percent, while page views for Ralph Lauren increased by 280 percent.

Accessories, specifically headbands, saw a jump in search results. Gorman’s red Prada headband resulted in a 560 percent increase in searches for “red headbands” and Emhoff’s Loeffler Randall headband also caused searches for the accessory to increase by 123 percent.

Read more here:

Why Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama Wore Purple on Inauguration Day

Kamala Harris’ Tuxedo and Jill Biden’s Embroidered Dress Send Messages

Who Is Markarian Designer Alexandra O’Neill?

WATCH: Prada Fall 2021 Men’s Fashion Show