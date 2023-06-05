Indian Couturier Mayyur Girotra Kicks Off Pride Month With Fashion Show

Indian couturier Mayyur Girotra kicked off Pride Month in New York on Friday with a runway show at SoHo’s Ave India Design Collective to debut his first ready-to-wear capsule, “Aikya.”

Sanskrit for unity, “Aikya is a reflection of my belief that fashion can be a unifying force that brings people together,” Girotra said.

Paying tribute to the Pride flag and the color symbolism inherent in Indian fashion, the collection embraced the entire spectrum with animal motifs and Kutch-style embroidery adding South Asian flair to track pants, puffer jackets and cropped shirts, while traditional garb-like sadri vests and mirror detail lehenga skirts were styled to reveal loads of skin, giving them a more youthful twist. Casting for the show included models of varying body sizes, gender identities and sexual orientations — a reflection of Girotra’s overall mission to celebrate “the beauty of diversity.”

The Aikya capsule collection.

The “Aikya” collection was sponsored by Google subsidiaries Pride at Google and the Indus Google Network, which the designer said, “have been extremely kind and helpful with executing the entire process,” adding he feels fortunate to be given the opportunity to showcase his designs in support of India’s LGBTQ community.

The event took place as India awaits a decision from its Supreme Court regarding the legalization of same-sex marriage. “The ability to marry the person we love, regardless of their gender, is a fundamental human right that should be afforded to all individuals,” Girotra said.

“Regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision, the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights [in India] will continue. We must remember that legal recognition is just one aspect of the battle. True acceptance and equality come from changing hearts and minds, challenging prejudice, and fostering a society that embraces diversity in all its forms.”

Girotra is a favorite of the Bollywood set, worn by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty. He retails out of three U.S. locations in New York, New Jersey and San Francisco and plans to expand his rtw as he looks to increase his brand’s accessibility.

The “Aikya” pride capsule is available in store and online with prices running from $250 to $2,500.

