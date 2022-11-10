×
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2022

Business

Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani Looks Toward Retirement

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Conjures a Gingerbread Christmas Fantasy at Harrods

Fashion

A ‘Youthquake’ Is Redefining American Fashion

Indie Lower East Side Boutique Café Forgot Pops Up at Nordstrom

The cult New York City boutique has taken temporary residence at Nordstrom's 57th Street store for the holiday season.

Café Forgot at Nordstrom's Space.
Café Forgot at Nordstrom's Space. Courtesy/Nordstrom

Café Forgot’s Lucy Weisner and Vita Haas are newly minted uptown girls. The duo, who opened their avant garde Lower East Side boutique in 2021 after four years of nomadic pop-ups, have set up temporary residence in Nordstrom’s New York City flagship.

Known for its off-the-cuff mix of artist-made accessories, teensy handsewn brands and immersive art installations, Café Forgot has helped shape a new independent boutique renaissance in New York.

Café Forgot will sell an assortment of its bestsellers at Nordstrom’s Space — a cube at the center of the store’s first floor that serves as ground for more experimental projects. The pop-up will remain on view throughout the holiday shopping season.

Olivia Kim, Nordstrom’s senior vice president of creative merchandising who is responsible for sourcing a constant, cool roster of Space participants, said: “We’re excited to partner with Lucy and Vita in bringing their unique, creative point of view to Nordstrom Space. Café Forgot aligns perfectly with our mission of providing a platform for emerging talent while providing an experiential shopping experience.

“The team has done a terrific job of bringing the ethos of Café Forgot’s Lower East side shop to life within our Nordstrom NYC flagship and we’re excited for our customers to discover this special curation of pieces from a new collective of young designers both in-store and online.”

Items sold at the pop-up include Zachariah’s asymmetric pants and handmade artful jewelry by Marland Backus. Weisner and Haas have also made Café Forgot T-shirts to sell out of Space, printed on vintage deadstock tops.

“It’s a really exciting moment for us,” said Weisner. “It’s great to bring Café Forgot to a larger audience that maybe wouldn’t usually encounter our shop. I feel like we want to use this momentum for our work on our products and develop new things. We have always thought after our permanent location in [New York] that we would do start doing temporary pop-ups in other places, too — maybe this is the start of that.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

