Indie Lower East Side Boutique Café Forgot Pops Up at Nordstrom

Café Forgot’s Lucy Weisner and Vita Haas are newly minted uptown girls. The duo, who opened their avant garde Lower East Side boutique in 2021 after four years of nomadic pop-ups, have set up temporary residence in Nordstrom’s New York City flagship.

Known for its off-the-cuff mix of artist-made accessories, teensy handsewn brands and immersive art installations, Café Forgot has helped shape a new independent boutique renaissance in New York.

Café Forgot will sell an assortment of its bestsellers at Nordstrom’s Space — a cube at the center of the store’s first floor that serves as ground for more experimental projects. The pop-up will remain on view throughout the holiday shopping season.

Olivia Kim, Nordstrom’s senior vice president of creative merchandising who is responsible for sourcing a constant, cool roster of Space participants, said: “We’re excited to partner with Lucy and Vita in bringing their unique, creative point of view to Nordstrom Space. Café Forgot aligns perfectly with our mission of providing a platform for emerging talent while providing an experiential shopping experience.

“The team has done a terrific job of bringing the ethos of Café Forgot’s Lower East side shop to life within our Nordstrom NYC flagship and we’re excited for our customers to discover this special curation of pieces from a new collective of young designers both in-store and online.”

Items sold at the pop-up include Zachariah’s asymmetric pants and handmade artful jewelry by Marland Backus. Weisner and Haas have also made Café Forgot T-shirts to sell out of Space, printed on vintage deadstock tops.

“It’s a really exciting moment for us,” said Weisner. “It’s great to bring Café Forgot to a larger audience that maybe wouldn’t usually encounter our shop. I feel like we want to use this momentum for our work on our products and develop new things. We have always thought after our permanent location in [New York] that we would do start doing temporary pop-ups in other places, too — maybe this is the start of that.”