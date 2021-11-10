Indochino to Dress Chris Paul, ‘Front Office’ Cast

“Front Office” is like a “Shark Tank” for athletes.

A new original series executive produced by Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul and his company Ohh Dip!!! Productions, “Front Office” presents a behind-the-scenes look at professional athletes who are making strategic investments in their fans’ business ideas.

And Indochino, the Vancouver-based made-to-measure men’s brand, will be dressing the cast and pitchmakers. Its product will also be integrated throughout the series, which premieres on PlayersTV on Nov. 14.

“Front Office” gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a high-profile panel of athletes including Paul, Travis Kelce, Vernon Davis, Michelle Wie and Allyson Felix. Each episode in the five-part series will include a weekly dedicated segment hosted at one of Indochino’s showrooms where entrepreneurs are fitted for the made-to-measure, personalized suits they’ll wear on pitch day. The brand will also be featured in the show through advertising spots and on-screen tickers.

“We are excited to be partnering with PlayersTV to make sure everyone on ‘Front Office’ is dressed to impress on pitch day,” said Drew Green, president and chief executive officer of Indochino. “Wearing a sharp suit for an important meeting adds a professional edge, and athletes love Indochino for the custom fit we provide, so we jumped at the opportunity to be part of a show that combines both worlds. We wish the entrepreneurs and athletes success in their new business ventures.”

“Front Office” will run weekly through Dec. 12.

PlayersTV is the first and only athlete lifestyle network with more than 50 investors including Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, DeAndre Jordan, Ken Griffey Jr. and others. It is distributed across digital, linear and OTT globally.