Men’s wear retailer Indochino is doing its part to help the guys from Goldman Sachs navigate their new, less formal way of dressing.

Last week, the investment banking firm made headlines when it said it was shifting to “a firmwide flexible dress code” to reflect the “more casual environment.”

Indochino jumped at the opportunity and is offering free custom chinos to any Goldman Sachs executives based in New York or New Jersey. The men need only visit one of the company’s showrooms in the tristate area — Madison Avenue, Financial District, SoHo, Brooklyn and Short Hills, N.J. — and show proof of employment and a photo ID to take advantage of the offer. From there, they will get measured, select chino color and customizations. Orders must be placed by Friday, April 26.

“Goldman Sachs is the epitome of the financial industry and its newly relaxed dress code is a reflection of more relaxed workplace standards and a shift toward personal choice and increased flexibility,” said Drew Green, president and chief executive officer of Indochino. “Starting with a great-fitting, casual pair of chinos, we’re inviting executives to refresh their wardrobes with Indochino so that they can be comfortable and confident in any situation.”