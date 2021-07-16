The Olympics broadcasters will be suiting up for the Games that kick off next week.

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Indochino, the Vancouver-based men’s made-to-measure brand, to dress more than a dozen announcers on NBC and Telemundo during the event that will run from July 23 through Aug. 8.

Over the past few months, broadcasters including Ahmed Fareed, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Damon Hack, Matt Iseman, Jimmy Roberts, Andrés Cantor and Mike Tirico have visited Indochino showrooms around the U.S. to be measured, choose fabrics and personalize design elements for their in-studio wardrobe.

“We’re thrilled that NBC Olympics chose Indochino to suit up more than a dozen broadcasters for the games,” said Drew Green, president and chief executive officer of Indochino. “Millions of fans will be tuning in each night to see the world’s top athletes compete, and we’re proud to help NBC’s on-air talent look and feel their best as they cover the pinnacle of international sporting competitions.”

“Indochino provides a top-notch luxury, made-to-measure experience at an accessible price point and has a history of dressing high-profile athletes as well as world-class sports teams,” said NBC Olympic stylist Amy Acton of the Acton Style Group. “Working with Indochino to outfit such a large group of diverse talent just seemed like a natural fit.”

NBC Universal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032.