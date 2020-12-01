CHANDELIER SHINE: Inès de la Fressange is launching her first jewelry line, further extending her namesake ready-to-wear label, which branched out into fragrances last year.

Known for capturing a certain Parisian style — the model has represented leading French fashion houses from Chanel to Yves Saint Laurent — de la Fressange seized on chandeliers as design inspiration, turning up a delicate collection of bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings made of small stones set in slight ribbons of metal.

“I always loved the light of chandeliers in Parisian interiors, as well as the infinite play of colors offered by multifaceted crystals,” said de la Fressange, noting this was the effect she sought with the new jewelry line.

Called “Éclats,” which means shine in French, the collection is made up of 32 pieces, with sapphires and various colored diamonds, and in white, pink and yellow gold. Prices start at 590 euros.

The Aglaya creative studio worked with de la Fressange on the collection.

In addition to her fashion offer, de la Fressange sells fragrances and has ventured into homeware, collaborating with Frédéric Périgot for a collection for Monoprix, and has also worked with Uniqlo. The Inès de la Fressange label offers tailored suit jackets, sailor trousers and breezy dresses with a Seventies flair.