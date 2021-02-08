Texting is helping influencers drive sales during the pandemic.

MagicLinks has been seeing success with its Text2Shop influencer feature, meant to help video-based influencers monetize their content. The feature drove more than $200,000 in sales by three influencers in a 14-day period, according to the company.

Speaking to WWD, MagicLinks’ global creative strategy and diversity, equity and inclusion lead, Bryan Mirabal said the success is a result of timing — “people are at home and more tuned-in with their phones” — and the opt-in feature, which demonstrates an increased intent to purchase.

“It’s not like you’re receiving a spammy text message,” Mirabal said. “People are going in and sharing their information so that they can receive these messages. They’re very clear on what they’re signing up for.”

MagicLinks found that Text2Shop customers demonstrate higher engagement irrespective of social media platform, vertical and an influencer’s follower count.

TikTok influencer Mikayla Nogueira sold $24,000 worth of product over a two-week period, garnering a 1.3 percent conversion rate. Nogueira drove more than 20,000 followers to opt in to her product recommendations, with an average order value three times higher than expected.

Influencer Delaney Childs drove $12,000 in sales in two weeks, with a conversion rate as high as 7 percent. Childs had a below-average opt-out rate, and sales peaked after sending her 10th message.

“The biggest thing with how this will evolve is making it a one-on-one relationship between the influencer and the fans,” Mirabal said. “So not being so focused on every single text message being some sort of promotion or product link, but really engaging with your core fan group and sharing updates with them.”

