Inside Bottega Veneta’s New Shoreditch Pop-Up

The new space, open for the festive season, features the brand's Salon 02 range and art pieces by the likes of Greem Jeong, Daniel Gordon and Kwangho Lee.

Inside the new Bottega Veneta pop-up
Inside the new Bottega Veneta pop-up in Shoreditch, East London Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

EAST ENDERS: With little fanfare, Bottega Veneta has opened a pop-up space in buzzy East London, adding to the area’s growing fashion cachet.

The pop-up space is located in the Tea Building, a former warehouse on Redchurch Street, which has turned into one of the city’s most on-demand locations — with Shoreditch House, Browns East and Gucci’s new boutique-slash-event-space Gucci Circolo all located a stone’s throw away.

The new store — which has an industrial feel and barely any signage — showcases the brand’s Salon 02 collection, alongside a selection of art pieces from creatives who have been collaborating with the label on Issue 02, the digital journal it debuted after it wiped out its social media accounts at the beginning of the year. 

Some of the artists featured include Greem Jeong, Daniel Gordon and Kwangho Lee. Gordon, for instance, created paper versions of the brand’s popular Lug boots, while Jeong’s twisted, brightly-hued silicone foam tubes — inspired by doodles —are prominently displayed across the shop floor.

The brand added its own handwriting across the space with a carpet in the same bright blue shade as the one featured in its Salon 02. There’s also modernist furniture designed to be “easily installed and removed without a trace.”

The store, which will stay open until Christmas, is building on the ongoing momentum creative director Daniel Lee has been building around Bottega. Last month, outside the traditional fashion week circuit, Lee debuted the brand’s Salon 03 range in Detroit to a crowd that included Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Burna Boy, Debi Mazar and Jeff Koons. The new collection captured a sportier, more utilitarian look with plenty more hit accessories, including sport mesh heeled sandals and the Puddle boot reinterpreted as a high-top sneaker.

