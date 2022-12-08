×
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Inside Celine’s New Paris Boutique

The brand expanded its haute parfumerie to create a sleek space dedicated to accessories and high jewelry.

The Celine store in Paris designed by Hedi Slimane Rue Saint-Honore leathergoods, handbags, accessories, perfume, fragrance
Inside the new Celine boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré. Courtesy Celine

PARIS — Celine has unveiled its new boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré.

Hedi Slimane’s brutalist vision is brought to life with sleek brass and slick marble, a wall of mirrors and art installations. Located at 384 Rue Saint-Honoré, the shop is devoted to accessories, fragrance, leather goods and high jewelry, sitting catty corner from its ready-to-wear boutique on Rue Duphot.

The smaller space located at 390 has housed the brand’s haute parfumerie since 2019. Celine took over the old Loewe space next door to create a showcase for its classic Triomphe bags, leather goods and jewelry. In Slimane’s rock-‘n’-roll style, a sparkly gold version of the bag is exclusive to this location, as well as made-to-order pieces.

The new address marks the brand’s sixth stand-alone store in Paris, alongside spots in four of the city’s department stores. The brand says it is embarking on an expansion plan for 2023, and will activate several pop-ups worldwide. There are 180 Celine boutiques across the globe.

The second story private shopping apartment.

Up a gleaming curved staircase, the second floor houses a private salon with cozy chairs and a fireplace for VIP clients. In Slimane style, the boutique showcases several stunning artworks — paintings by Will Boone, sculptures from Ian L.C. Swordy and carved wooden pieces from Augustas Serapinas dot the space.

The 1,400-square-foot space has double-height windows, and beams of sunlight dance off the art pieces Slimane selected. Hanging in the main room is a version of Virginia Overton’s Skylight Gems, a mobile made of three glass ornaments, commissioned by Slimane after he saw the original in New York’s LaGuardia airport.

Virginia Overton’s “Skylight Gems” for Celine.

Taking cues from Art Deco and French Modernism, the now-connected boutiques sourced their black marble floors from France’s Pyrenees mountains, and Slimane selected several brutalist slabs and stumps for seating and decor.

The opening on Dec. 2 was timed just ahead of the brand’s big return to the womenswear runway. Celine closed Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June with a unisex show. It will stage a show at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater Thursday to present its fall 2023 collection, giving the brand a jump on February’s fashion season. If Celine will present at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January has yet to be decided.

