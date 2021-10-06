Inside Etam’s Epic Paris Fashion Week Show

Designers often show inside the hallowed halls of the Palais Garnier Opera house, but French lingerie brand Etam took over the front steps and street outside, making for a breathtaking backdrop and epic show on Monday.

French actress and singer Soko, who hit up the Giambattista Valli show earlier in the day, made the front row alongside Carla Bruni and “It” girl Jeanne Damas.

The rest of the stadium-style seating that took over the streets in front of the iconic landmark (and caused traffic nightmares) were packed with global influencers, who were ostensibly there to snap the show and shoot stories, but were instead faced with the global blackout of Instagram. And while Etam was due to broadcast live on the social network, the brand took the old saying to heart: the show must go on.

If you don’t post it still happens, and it was an eclectic evening to be etched in memory. The fashion world’s favorite whistler Molly Lewis opened the show with the Orchestra National de Paris to Handel’s “Sarabande,” a serene start to the show, before a trio of bikers led by BMX world champion Matthias Dandois took to the runway to twirl their wheels along with the classical music.

French rappers Lala &ce and Le Diouck injected energy and got the crowd going with a booming beat, while weaving between models such as Constance Jablonski and Thylane Blondeau. A piano was wheeled out for French chanteuse Juliette Armanet, before pop-soul singer Imany hit the stage in a sparkly disco ball of a caftan.

The collection was inspired by dance. The opening look invoked a ballerina, with Jablonski in a white tutu and delicate crown, before being displaced by the Black Swan with darker ballet looks.

Models went on to “Dance with Mother Earth” in light colors and flower crowns to raise awareness of the company’s sustainability commitments. Another section was inspired by “Flashdance,” full of ’80s style leggings and fluorescent pink and purple pleather. The undergarments were still the stars, and the range was size-inclusive.

Fitting then that Aussie duo Shouse took over with their TikTok trending song “Love Tonight” for the finale, while a modern dance troupe and all the models joined on stage for a dance-a-thon on the steps of the Opera house.

SEE MORE:

Blackpink’s Jennie, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies at Chanel

Debbie Ryan and Soko Make the Front Row at Giambattista Valli’s Art Museum Show

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris to Mark Charlotte Gainsbourg Project