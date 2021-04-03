LONDON — Browns is upping the ante when it comes to in-store experiences at the new Brook Street store, inviting Rihanna’s nail artist and a sought-after tattooist to town to mark the big launch.

This is a continuation of the residencies’ initiative, which the retailer started last year, inviting fashion, wellbeing and health professionals into its world, and offering customers the chance to book one-on-one virtual, or physical, appointments with sought-after experts who already have long waiting lists.

Pre-COVID-19, the first cohort of residencies included Virgil Abloh’s personal trainer Joe Holder; neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart, and Rihanna’s stylist Mel Ottenberg.

To mark the opening of the new store, the skater-turned-tattoo artist Delphin Musquet, who runs the very popular studio Sang Bleu in East London, will turn Browns’ upstairs Club Room into a tattoo studio and offer custom small and medium-sized body art for customers.

Jenny Longworth — known for her work with Rihanna, Chanel, Gucci and more — will bring her nail bar to the new space and offer a variety of services, from traditional manicures to the latest innovation in nail extensions.

With international travel restrictions still in place, Browns will continue to offer virtual experiences, too, including online hypnotherapy sessions with East London-based hypnotherapist Michele Occelli, who promises “a journey of self-discovery.”

Exclusive experiences are only a part of Browns’ latest offering. There’s exclusive product, too.

Browns has released a special capsule with Marine Serre. To mark the opening, Serre has also created an installation that will feature in The Focus area of the boutique.

The capsule coincides with the drop of Serre’s spring 2021 mainline collection, and will offer 20 exclusive pieces across men’s, women’s wear and accessories. It includes track jackets, loose trousers and dresses featuring the label’s popular graphic prints and splashes of red designed to symbolize “survival in this time of reaction.”

“Marine’s commitment to sustainability and community, alongside her amazing design talent and the fact that our customers are crazy about her clothes, made the choice easy for our first installation in The Focus room,” said Ida Petersson, Browns’ buying director.

She pointed to the Amor Fati-inspired tree that Serre envisioned for the in-store installation. It was built from scratch to ensure that only recycled materials were used.

Petersson said these types of “multi-sensory” experiences have been sprinkled all around the new boutique.

“Browns Brook Street maintains the heart of what Browns always was, and is: A place that feels like the best version of home, and a space for us to offer an exploratory journey that goes beyond just product, be it through the Marine Serre installation, the (dreamy) Yellow Room, or the immersive room that will make you look twice,” Petersson said.