The opulent collection of Nine West cofounder and shoe magnate Vince Camuto, who died in 2015 at the age of 78, is soon to hit the auction block.

The designer — who lived in a Greenwich, Conn., mansion named Château Ridge at the time of his death — was an avid collector of decorative arts, particularly those from the Italian Renaissance and pre-Napoleonic French courts.

Gilded Italian stools from the mid-18th century (expected to reach up to $25,000) and a French carpet that may have been woven in the Louvre workshop (a $100,000 high estimate) are among Camuto’s elaborate belongings that will be up for auction. French court chairs, Venetian glass and various paintings are also for sale.

The collection of rare items is expected to exceed $1 million in total sales, which will go toward Camuto’s estate. The auction will occur in an online format from June 15 to 29.

Christie’s head of private and iconic collections, Gemma Sudlow, said of the sale: “Rarely does one have the chance to see a home that so masterfully represents the vision and style of its owner as Château Ridge. It was truly an autobiography in objects — Vince Camuto selected each piece for its history, elegance and design. A testament to his style and connoisseurship, the objects are united in their quality, sophistication and, in many cases, exquisite provenance.”