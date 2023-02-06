Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

The Fifteen Percent Pledge gala returned to the New York Public Library on Saturday night. Similar to last year’s inaugural event, the dress code — “Black Tie, Black Designer” — encouraged fashion insiders and industry leaders to show their support for Black-owned brands as they toasted the evening’s honorees and grant award winners.

Brother Vellies creative director Aurora James launched the Fifteen Percent Pledge initiative in 2020 with the goal of getting retailers to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses.

The event honored Bethann Hardison, whose documentary “Invisible Beauty” premiered at Sundance last month, with the Pioneer Award. Beauty brand 54 Thrones received the inaugural Achievement Award presented by Shop with Google, which comes with a $200,000 grant, and award finalists Sergio Hudson and Puzzle of Color each received $35,000 and $20,000 grants, respectively. Two surprise awards were presented to Busayo and Hyper Skin. Winners all received a physical award created by Khiry designer Jameel Mohammed.

Guests included Imaan Hammam, Lori Harvey, Maria Borges, Thom Browne, Karlie Kloss, Tommy Dorfman, Ashley Graham, Dilone, Anok Yai, Tyler Mitchell, Aaron Aujla, Emily Bode, and Brandon Maxwell. Chef Sophia Roe curated the evening’s dinner menu.

“This year’s gala was extra special because we were given the opportunity to give grants to amazing Black-owned businesses, furthering the Pledge’s mission to help close the racial wealth gap in this country,” said James. “My life was changed and the trajectory of my business was forever altered when I was awarded the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2015. I have been committed to pay the opportunity forward, and it was an honor to give the Fifteen Percent Pledge’s first Achievement Award to the incredibly deserving 54 Thrones.”