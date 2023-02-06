×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Writer, Stylist Hilary Alexander Dies at Age 77

Business

The Vitamin Shoppe Rolling Out Franchises

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Held at the New York Public Library on Saturday night, the event also served as a kickoff for Black History Month and New York Fashion Week.

Ashley Graham, Aurora James, Emma Grede, Selby Drummond and Karlie Kloss.
Bethann Hardison, Veronica Webb
Emma Grede, Lori Harvey
Sergio Hudson, Nate Hinton
Brandon Maxwell, Ashley Graham
View ALL 18 Photos

The Fifteen Percent Pledge gala returned to the New York Public Library on Saturday night. Similar to last year’s inaugural event, the dress code — “Black Tie, Black Designer” — encouraged fashion insiders and industry leaders to show their support for Black-owned brands as they toasted the evening’s honorees and grant award winners.

Brother Vellies creative director Aurora James launched the Fifteen Percent Pledge initiative in 2020 with the goal of getting retailers to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses.

The event honored Bethann Hardison, whose documentary “Invisible Beauty” premiered at Sundance last month, with the Pioneer Award. Beauty brand 54 Thrones received the inaugural Achievement Award presented by Shop with Google, which comes with a $200,000 grant, and award finalists Sergio Hudson and Puzzle of Color each received $35,000 and $20,000 grants, respectively. Two surprise awards were presented to Busayo and Hyper Skin. Winners all received a physical award created by Khiry designer Jameel Mohammed.

Related Galleries

Guests included Imaan Hammam, Lori Harvey, Maria Borges, Thom Browne, Karlie Kloss, Tommy Dorfman, Ashley Graham, Dilone, Anok Yai, Tyler Mitchell, Aaron Aujla, Emily Bode, and Brandon Maxwell. Chef Sophia Roe curated the evening’s dinner menu.

“This year’s gala was extra special because we were given the opportunity to give grants to amazing Black-owned businesses, furthering the Pledge’s mission to help close the racial wealth gap in this country,” said James. “My life was changed and the trajectory of my business was forever altered when I was awarded the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2015. I have been committed to pay the opportunity forward, and it was an honor to give the Fifteen Percent Pledge’s first Achievement Award to the incredibly deserving 54 Thrones.”

Sergio Hudson, Nate Hinton
Sergio Hudson and Nate Hinton David X Prutting/BFA.com
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Hot Summer Bags

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside the Second Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad