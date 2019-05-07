The Met Gala pink carpet may have been full of on-theme, over-the-top moments, but inside the gala was just as entertaining.

Celebrities and designers took to their Instagrams to document the camp-filled night, posing together and showing off their lavish wears on the Met’s pink, feather-decorated steps. Katy Perry, who literally lit up the red carpet as a Moschino chandelier, changed into an equally camp-themed outfit inside, this time as a hamburger.

Other celebrities were fascinated by Jared Leto’s look, which was completed with an identical, faux decapitated head designed by Gucci’s Alessandro Michele. Alexander Wang, Hailey Baldwin and Derek Blasberg took turns posing with the peculiar accessory.

