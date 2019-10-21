The holidays are fast approaching and Tiffany & Co. is prepared. For the first time in its 182-year history, the jeweler has devised a holiday catalogue featuring exceptional gifts: 12 one-of-a-kind products and experiences for shoppers with particularly deep pockets.

Naturally, many of the gifts are opulent jewels, like a $210,000 set of five Jean Schlumberger-designed rings and a $275,000 “Butterfly in a Jar” — a diamond and purple sapphire butterfly brooch that comes perched upon an 18-karat-gold twig, all stored inside a glass jar. There’s a $1.9 million diamond necklace, which Tiffany says “scintillates with fire and life.” And $1.75 million will get one lucky shopper an 8-carat flawless diamond, which includes a personal design consultation with the jeweler’s chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff, who will “conceptualize the ring of a lifetime for someone extraordinary.”

Other gifts are whimsical. For the domestically inclined there is a $50,000 cast-iron oven range that is rendered in Tiffany blue — a set of bone china plates, glassware and utensils included. There are objets like an $80,000 gold bird’s nest and a $295,000 miniature greenhouse cast in sterling silver.

For $130,000, the jeweler will also organize a trip for two to Kenya to tour the Maasai Mara National Reserve, complete with Tiffany blue luggage created in collaboration with Globe Trotter.

Tiffany is most excited, however, about its $112,000 advent calendar. The 4-foot-tall structure includes 24 cabinets filled with Tiffany surprises, like a sterling-silver cup and various pieces of jewelry from the brand’s T collection.

The advent calendar’s hand-drawn exterior is a “custom-designed replica” of Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship. The historic store will remain open throughout the holiday season, offering shoppers one last glimpse before it closes on Jan. 12 for an extensive two-year renovation. Tiffany will open a temporary store on 6 East 57th St. while the flagship is undergoing renovation.

Krakoff said of the new gift offerings: “This holiday we wanted to really surprise our customers in a whole new way by showcasing the most awe-inspiring objects and experiences that you can only find at Tiffany. In addition to many exciting new designs and collections, this year we’ve curated 12 gifts that represent the best of the best and embody the artistry and craftsmanship at the heart of our brand.”