Oversize is in, thanks to some clever Instagram editing.

Instagram accounts like @siduations have garnered social media attention for reimagining major couture moments, but a new crop of fashion-focused accounts are dedicating their efforts to rendering the micro bag trend irrelevant. Accounts such as @thebigbagclub and @itsmaysmemes are supersizing designer accessories, making Chanel, Jacquemus and New Bottega larger than life.

The creator of @thebigbagclub, Milan-based graphic designer Virginia Rolle, said she started her page after seeing a photo of Brazilian influencer Paulinha Sampaio with an oversize Gucci bag.

“At the beginning I thought it was a joke, a fashion meme,” Rolle said. “But when I realized the photo was original, I started to think about all the beautiful bags that I want in a bigger size. So I tried to edit some photos.”

Oversize bags are back in style, as the spring 2020 fashion shows might suggest. In the opening look for the Valentino show, model Adut Akech carried a large, white bag embellished with feathers. At Akris, models carried tote bags on their shoulders and at Givenchy, they sported large clutch bags.

Rolle’s account, which now has 11,000 followers, led her to establish fashion partnerships, though she declined to elaborate. “The page gave me a lot of opportunities,” she said. “I think it is a good starting point for a career.”

The page, she continued, is her way of “getting in touch with the fashion world.”

The founder of @itsmaysmemes, whose first name is May, said she started the account in November 2017. She spends anywhere from one to four hours editing the photos, which often feature celebrities such as Luka Sabbat, Billie Eilish or Tyler the Creator, whom she edits to look as though they are wearing oversized jackets and shoes.

“For the most part, I edit the people I follow,” May said in an e-mail. “Usually, something will just click when I see the image and I will automatically know how I want to edit it. All my edits are made the same day as I see them posted. I like getting it up on my feed close to when the original was posted, it can be a challenging endeavor sometimes.”

Asked what she wants people to take away from the account, she said, “I like drawing attention to the particular designer. I edit pieces that I myself appreciate and like, but if I can get people to question if the article of clothing or accessory is actually legit that I’ve edited, then I’m doing my job correctly. I also like the idea of making someone laugh while they are scrolling through their feed. We all need a little more laughter right now.”

