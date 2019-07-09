Instagram is rolling out two new features in its effort to stop bullying.
Facebook chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, helped reveal the social media platform’s two new features on Monday that work to end bullying on Instagram. The first is a “restrict” option, which makes it so that only the user and the restricted account will be able to see each other’s comments, unless the initial user approves the comment for public viewing. The second feature is “comment warning,” which alerts users before posting when their comments may be considered offensive.
Today we announced two new @instagram features to help stop bullying online. Young people tell us they’re hesitant to block, unfollow, or report bullies because it could make their situation worse. With “Restrict” you can protect your account from bullying without notifying the person targeting you. Once you restrict someone, only you and they can see their comments on your posts unless you approve their comments. And “Comment Warning” lets people know when their comment might be considered offensive before they post it. Tests show that this encourages some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful instead. Thank you to everyone working to make sure Instagram is a kind and safe place. (Art by @heysp)
“Young people tell us they’re hesitant to block, unfollow or report bullies because it could make their situation worse,” Sandberg wrote. In the post, Sandberg states that tests of both features show that they encourage Instagram users to undo their offensive comments.
These features continue the measures the social media platform has already taken to end bullying. Users currently have the option to restrict comments shown on their posts and are able to flag comments they deem offensive.
The news comes after Instagram announced in April that it was experimenting with hiding like counts on users’ posts. Instagram also revealed last month that it will be adding advertisements to its Explore page.
