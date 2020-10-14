Instagram is continuing its efforts in getting people to vote with a new celebrity-packed challenge.
The social media platform launched its #RunwayToThePolls challenge today with the help of several major celebrities, including Lizzo, Lisa Rinna, Mandy Moore, Sophia Bush and Debra Messing, among others. Instagram is teaming with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the Black in Fashion Council and I Am a Voter for the initiative.
The challenge calls on people to post a video of themselves as they head to their mailboxes or polling stations to vote in the upcoming presidential election set to Lizzo’s original song, “Vote.”
Moore participated in the challenge by posting a video of herself wearing Stuart Weitzman’s popular “vote” boots as she walked down her driveway to drop off her mail-in ballot in her mailbox and Messing posted a video of herself dropping off her ballot at a public mailbox in the rain.
The #RunwayToThePolls challenge is the latest of Instagram’s initiatives to get out the vote. The social media platform launched its Voting Information Center in August as a one-stop resource for users to get information on the upcoming presidential election.
See more videos from Instagram’s #RunwayToThePolls challenge here:
View this post on Instagram
Ran into the vote queen herself miss @laganjaestranja and made a #runwaytothepolls. Don’t forget to register, make a voting plan, vote early if possible, and find your runway to the polls: your local ballot drop box or polling station. However you get to the polls this year, make sure you #VOTE like your life depends on it, because it does! #YOURVOTEMATTERS!
View this post on Instagram
As @lizzobeeating says, “It’s Time to Vote!” (sound on!). I’m joining @iamavoter, @blackinfashioncouncil and the @cfda for their #runwaytothepolls Reels Challenge. If you are registered, you may be eligible to vote early! Text ‘VOTE’ to 26797 to find out if you can vote early or vote by mail in your state. 💕 #vote2020 #barbie #barbiestyle
View this post on Instagram
IT’S TIME TO VOTE! 🙋🏻♀️🗳💥 Show me your #runwaytothepolls! And make sure you text VOTE to 26797 to find out if you can vote early or vote by mail in your state! @iamavoter #iamavoter • Thank you to our 👑 @lizzobeeating for the jam! And thanks to my IAAV teammate for letting me use your insane movie set driveway as a runway 😘
