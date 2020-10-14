Instagram is continuing its efforts in getting people to vote with a new celebrity-packed challenge.

The social media platform launched its #RunwayToThePolls challenge today with the help of several major celebrities, including Lizzo, Lisa Rinna, Mandy Moore, Sophia Bush and Debra Messing, among others. Instagram is teaming with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the Black in Fashion Council and I Am a Voter for the initiative.

The challenge calls on people to post a video of themselves as they head to their mailboxes or polling stations to vote in the upcoming presidential election set to Lizzo’s original song, “Vote.”

Moore participated in the challenge by posting a video of herself wearing Stuart Weitzman’s popular “vote” boots as she walked down her driveway to drop off her mail-in ballot in her mailbox and Messing posted a video of herself dropping off her ballot at a public mailbox in the rain.

The #RunwayToThePolls challenge is the latest of Instagram’s initiatives to get out the vote. The social media platform launched its Voting Information Center in August as a one-stop resource for users to get information on the upcoming presidential election.

