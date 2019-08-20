Instagram has responded to the viral post claiming it can now use images against users in court cases.

“There’s no truth to this post,” said Stephanie Otway, brand communications manager at Instagram. The post in question is a widely circulated screenshot that explains Instagram is implementing a new rule on photo usage, where users own posts can be used against them in court cases. The post states that users need to repost the image in order to prevent Instagram from enacting the rule on their account.

Despite grammatical errors and inconsistent typography, key players in the fashion world have reposted the initial text post, including model Adriana Lima, makeup artists James Kaliardos and Pati Dubroff and New York Magazine’s Wendy Goodman.

While this measure is indeed a hoax, Instagram has announced other, real initiatives the platform is taking, like one to reduce bullying and an exploratory phase of hiding likes on user’s Instagram feeds.

