CHEERS TO HELP: Leading cosmetics manufacturer Intercos Group and spirits-specialist Campari Group have joined forces to produce hydroalcoholic sanitizing gel to distribute to health-care workers operating in the Lombardy region, one of the most affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

In particular, Campari donated batches of pure alcohol — originally intended for its production lines — to the beauty supplier, which transformed and bottled them in its Cosmint facility located at Olgiate Comasco, one-hour drive from Milan. Thanks to the partnership, a first batch of 15,000 hand sanitizers will be distributed to hospitals in need.

“The Intercos Group is confronted with the COVID-19 emergency for months, first with its Chinese plants and now in Italy and in the U.S. and knows very well the importance of supporting the health professionals in the communities exposed by the epidemic,” said the company’s chief executive officer Renato Semerari.

Founded in 1972 by Dario Ferrari, Intercos counts 11 research centers, 15 production plants and 15 sales offices on three continents. At the moment, two facilities in Italy and two in New York are temporarily shut down, in accordance with the respective governments’ restrictions.

In addition to Olgiate Comasco, where the company is producing personal hygiene products, its Garwolin facility in Poland is also manufacturing hand sanitizers.

Headquartered in Milan, the Campari Group, which owns more than 50 premium spirit labels including Aperol, Skyy and Grand Marnier, is rooted in the Lombardy territory. The partnership with Intercos follows the 1-million-euro donation the company made to Milan’s ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco public health-care institution to finance an intensive care unit.

Other Italian beauty companies contributing to the cause by converting their production to distribute hand sanitizers include Davines Group, plant-based cosmetics label L’Erbolario, fragrance and skin-care manufacturer Reynaldi and leading perfume maker Industrie Cosmetiche Riunite, which additionally joined forces with its longtime partner Bulgari to supply hand gels to facilities across Italy.