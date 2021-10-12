×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loro Piana to Launch Collection Designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara

Business

Holiday Promos Start Way Earlier Amid High Hopes and Headwinds

Business

Asos Shares Plummet as CEO Steps Down, Supply Chain Issues Bite

Intermix for Good Tour, a Denim Recycling Effort With Cotton Inc., Launches Thursday

Customers can receive 20 percent off a denim purchase by bringing an old pair of jeans into any Intermix boutique and they will be recycled.

A look from Retrofete.
A look from Retrofete. courtesy photo.

On Thursday, Intermix will launch its Intermix for Good Tour, a nationwide sustainability effort to reduce waste through denim recycling and bring communities together through giving back.

With the goal of creating a more sustainable future, Intermix will collaborate with Cotton Inc.’s  Blue Jeans Go Green program to collect denim made with cotton, which can be recycled to create something new. Customers can receive 20 percent off a new denim purchase by bringing an old pair of jeans into an Intermix boutique and they will be recycled through Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green program.

Further, the Intermix for Good Tour will partner with three denim brands, Re/Done, Retrofete and AGolde, for a beach and community cleanup in cities across the U.S.

Intermix x Re/Done takes place in Venice Beach, Calif. on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m., Intermix x Retrofete is in South Beach, Fla. on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m., and Intermix x AGolde, will occur in Battery Park, N.Y. on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

Related Galleries

 

A look from AGold.
A look from AGolde. courtesy photo.

“Intermix is committed to incorporating more eco-friendly practices in our business, and we’re thrilled to be working with Cotton Inc.’s Blue Jeans Go Green, denim recycling program for our Intermix for Good Tour,” said Jyothi Rao, chief executive officer of Intermix. “We have always been a destination for the best pair of denim, and with this initiative we’re extending the life cycle of your pair of jeans and proving that style and sustainability can coexist. And as part of our Intermix for Good Tour we’ll be hosting beach and city cleanups with our brand partners who are committed to the cause, forming a community working to create a more sustainable future.”

 

Re/Done look
A look from Re/Done. courtesy photo.

Andrea Samber, director, brand partnerships at Cotton Inc., said, “Cotton Inc. is excited to have Intermix join in recycling denim through our Blue Jeans Go Green program this fall. Intermix connotes an authority on fashion while placing a priority on sustainability, demonstrated through their commitment to natural fibers and collaborations that make a positive impact on the environment. We are thrilled to have consumers help transform their old won denim into something new as part of ‘The Intermix for Good Tour.'”

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

More Streamlining: Gap Inc. Sells Intermix

Intermix Launches Exclusive Staud Collaboration Capsule

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Intermix for Good Tour, a Sustainability

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad