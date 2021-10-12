Intermix for Good Tour, a Denim Recycling Effort With Cotton Inc., Launches Thursday

On Thursday, Intermix will launch its Intermix for Good Tour, a nationwide sustainability effort to reduce waste through denim recycling and bring communities together through giving back.

With the goal of creating a more sustainable future, Intermix will collaborate with Cotton Inc.’s Blue Jeans Go Green program to collect denim made with cotton, which can be recycled to create something new. Customers can receive 20 percent off a new denim purchase by bringing an old pair of jeans into an Intermix boutique and they will be recycled through Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green program.

Further, the Intermix for Good Tour will partner with three denim brands, Re/Done, Retrofete and AGolde, for a beach and community cleanup in cities across the U.S.

Intermix x Re/Done takes place in Venice Beach, Calif. on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m., Intermix x Retrofete is in South Beach, Fla. on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m., and Intermix x AGolde, will occur in Battery Park, N.Y. on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

A look from AGolde. courtesy photo.

“Intermix is committed to incorporating more eco-friendly practices in our business, and we’re thrilled to be working with Cotton Inc.’s Blue Jeans Go Green, denim recycling program for our Intermix for Good Tour,” said Jyothi Rao, chief executive officer of Intermix. “We have always been a destination for the best pair of denim, and with this initiative we’re extending the life cycle of your pair of jeans and proving that style and sustainability can coexist. And as part of our Intermix for Good Tour we’ll be hosting beach and city cleanups with our brand partners who are committed to the cause, forming a community working to create a more sustainable future.”

A look from Re/Done. courtesy photo.

Andrea Samber, director, brand partnerships at Cotton Inc., said, “Cotton Inc. is excited to have Intermix join in recycling denim through our Blue Jeans Go Green program this fall. Intermix connotes an authority on fashion while placing a priority on sustainability, demonstrated through their commitment to natural fibers and collaborations that make a positive impact on the environment. We are thrilled to have consumers help transform their old won denim into something new as part of ‘The Intermix for Good Tour.'”

