Intermix will today launch an exclusive ready-to-wear capsule collection in collaboration with Staud. The retailer introduced cofounder Sarah Staudinger’s label a little over a year ago with the Staud spring 2020 collection; the capsule collaboration’s initial brainstorming steps followed in November with the idea of updating a mix of best-selling silhouettes and fabrications for a fresh summer capsule.

“We’re so thrilled to be launching this capsule collection with Staud just in time for summer. We worked closely with Sarah to create a collection that brings to life the fun, bright, and feminine aesthetic that Staud does so well, and will get her excited about getting dressed for any summer occasion, whether it’s a stroll into town for lunch or cocktails and a night out,” Intermix chief merchant Divya Mathur stated.

Staudinger’s signature playful, girly and effortless elan can be seen throughout the six-piece capsule. Ranging from $145 to $395 in a palette of sunny yellow, pink and orange, the collaboration includes matching maxi-skirt sets and fluid frocks in cotton poplin, rib knit and nylon, each designed with versatility in mind for summer activities and gatherings ahead.

The collection is available exclusively in-store at Intermix, as well as on the retailer’s e-commerce.