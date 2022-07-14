×
Intermix Opens Pop-up at Ruschmeyers in Montauk

Intermix has opened a pop-up in the Hamptons at Ruschmeyers in Montauk from July 14 through July 24.

The pop-up will include an edit of exclusive summer essentials from brands such as Isabel Marant, CaraCara, Staud, Agua by Agua Bendita, Re/Done, Bond Eye, Baha Maria and others.

Throughout the two weeks, visitors can play summer games such as cornhole and life-size Jenga, and there will be daily activations where anyone who plays can win items from Intermix-stocked beauty brand Summer Fridays.

To celebrate the opening, Intermix will throw a party tonight at Hero Beach Club in Montauk, hosted by chief merchant Divya Mathur and Zanna Roberts Rassi, with guests such as Rocky Barnes, Sai De Silva, Danielle Bernstein, Arielle Charnas, Jessica Wang, Cass DiMicco, among others. Cocktails from Casa Del Sol will be served.

Intermix‘s two permanent Hamptons boutiques will also be featuring exclusive collections throughout July and August, offering an extended assortment in store. In Intermix Southampton, the schedule for pop-ins is: Larroude (July 14 to 24), Simon Miller (July 30 to Aug. 7) and Jonathan Simkhai (Aug. 12 to 28). In East Hampton, the schedule is L’Agence (now through July 10), and Isabel Marant (July 21 to Aug. 4).

“We’re so excited to be bringing our unique fashion point of view to even more of the Hamptons this summer,” Mathur said. “Throughout the year, especially during the summer, we see huge demand for the latest trends and exclusive styles in our Southampton and East Hampton boutiques, and we wanted to bring that same offering to a new market in Montauk. We’ll also be using our boutique footprint to offer some of our closest brand partners the opportunity to reach the Hamptons clientele. We’re leaning into what intermix does best — giving our customers  a curated selection of the best styles across a mix of established and emerging designers — the things we know they’ll love.”

