Intermix Teams Up With Cotton Inc. for Cotton Vacation Collection

Intermix has teamed with Cotton Inc. to launch a cotton collection featuring vacation silhouettes. As part of the “You’ve Been Upgraded” campaign, a mobile trunk filled with resort and vacation looks from brands such as Zimmermann, Isabel Marant, Cara Cara, and Cult Gaia, among others, will be traveling around Miami and landing at the Bal Harbour Shops Access Suite, near the Intermix boutique, from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19.

The trunks are shipped to different influencers in the Miami area. They get to try on the resort/cotton clothes, take photos to create content, and then send it to the next influencer. Then it lands in Bal Harbour for the public to see it and take photos.

The collection also will be available at intermixonline.com/cotton-collection.

“Intermix is committed to sourcing with more sustainable raw materials, and we’re so thrilled to be launching our cotton collection with Cotton Inc.,” said Jyothi Rao, chief executive officer of Intermix. “The curated cotton capsule mixes foundational and fun styles that will not only meet the needs for upcoming plans, whether it’s a honeymoon or beach vacation, but also make you feel good by getting dressed for a cause.”

A cotton look from Charo Ruiz. courtesy shot.

Marissa Barlin, director of brand partnerships for Cotton Inc., added, “We are all ready to venture out and connect more with family, friends and celebrate life moments. Intermix’s cotton collection taps into what shoppers are seeing now — versatile styles for all occasions showcasing cotton’s natural comfort and sustainable quality, which means keeping the vacation vibes and memories going even after you return and wear them again and again.”

Last month Intermix and Cotton Inc. collaborated on the Blue Jeans Go Green program to collect denim made with cotton which could be recycled into something new. Customers received 20 percent off a new denim purchase by bringing an old pair of jeans into an Intermix boutique and they were recycled through Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green program.

