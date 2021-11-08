×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

John Varvatos’ Next Chapter

Eye

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos and More Party at 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala

Accessories

First Look at Supreme’s Collaboration With Tiffany

International Center for Photography ‘Spotlights’ Benefit Marks 10th Anniversary

Eljuan Henderson was announced as the recipient of the 2021 Christian Louboutin Scholarship during the annual event.

www.scottruddevents.comwww.scottruddphotography.com© 2021 Scott Ruddscott.rudd@gmail.com@scottruddevents
Catherine Opie and Helen Molesworth in conversation. Scott Rudd

After taking its annual “Spotlights” benefit virtual last year, the International Center for Photography welcomed an intimate crowd back in-person on Thursday.

This year’s event, which supports ICP’s scholarship programs and was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, took place over lunch at the center’s new home on Essex Street — and on YouTube, where the event was streamed live. Guests included Debby Hymowitz, Isolde Brielmaier and ICP trustees Peggy Anderson and Stefano Tonchi.

Since its launch in 2012, “Spotlights” has highlighted female talent in photography, and this year’s 10th anniversary benefit honored Los Angeles-based queer artist Catherine Opie. Young photographer Eljuan Henderson was also presented with the 2021 Christian Louboutin Scholarship, which was established last year to support students in ICP’s one-year certificate program.

Related Galleries

Following opening remarks from ICP’s new executive director David Little, Opie joined writer and curator Helen Molesworth in conversation about her multidecade career and recent projects. Early in the pandemic, Opie purchased an RV (she named it “Lady Thor”) and set out to document the country following George Floyd’s murder.

“One of the things that happened to all of us during the time of pandemic is not just living in relationship to what happened with George Floyd, but also just the incredible frontal perspective of white supremacy in this country again,” said Opie, who turned 60 earlier this year. “I was looking at the news like everybody else; we were at home tied to our televisions,” she added. “When the social media images came up of the Richmond, Virginia monument of Robert E. Lee and it became an activist site I was like, oh, I need to go there — I need to bear witness. And I really think about photography a lot in relationship to bearing witness.”

 

Work by 2021 Christian Louboutin Scholarship recipient Elijuan Henderson.
Work by 2021 Christian Louboutin Scholarship recipient Eljuan Henderson. Courtesy

FOR MORE STORIES:

Artist Brendan Murphy’s ‘Frozen With Desire’ Sculpture Lands in the Vault at Saks

Maison Margiela Unveils Art Installation by Wickerham & Lomax

Saks Fifth Avenue Teams Up With Gucci 100, Rag & Bone for Initiatives

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

International Center for Photography 10th Annual

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad