Royals Worldwide Gather for King Charles III Coronation, From Queen Letizia of Spain to Charlene, Princess of Monaco

LONDON — Royalties and heads of state from around the world gathered in London for King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday morning.

While the kings opted for military uniforms or traditional outfits, queens, and princesses collectively chose colorful yet modist styles, making sure they don’t overshadow the host.

Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. WireImage

Albert II, Prince of Monaco, and Charlene, Princess of Monaco, were among the first to arrive at the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The former Olympic swimmer, 45, wore an elegant cream ensemble.

King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. UK Press via Getty Images

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, considered one of the best dresses royals. The Spanish queen wore a pencil skirt and an embroidered suit with a ruffled peplum in pink, custom-made by Caroline Herrera creative director Wes Gordon. She completed her look with a wide-brimmed hat, matching pink shoes, and a clutch.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania of Jordan arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. UK Press via Getty Images

A sketch of the pastel lemon yellow silk crepe tailored pencil dress for Queen Rania of Jordan by Tamara Ralph Couture. Courtesy of Tamara Ralph Couture

Queen Rania of Jordan, who is often compared with Queen Letizia of Spain for their similar fashion taste and appearance, wore a custom pastel lemon yellow silk crepe tailored pencil dress with a structured off-shoulder bow collar by Tamara Ralph Couture. She carried a Bottega Veneta knot leather clutch and wore a pair of Jimmy Choo white heels.

Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Also in attendance included King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands; King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, and his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria; Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark; Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway; King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde; Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, with Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal; Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, and Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie, Lichtenstein.

Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Several royal members picked their homegrown talents to dress them for this occasion.

Queen Máxima wore a bespoke white dress by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau. Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway was in a bespoke light pink Peter Dundas dress. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal chose a baby blue custom dress by Greek designer Mary Katrantzou.

King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and Queen Suthida of Thailand attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Royalties from Asia came out in full force as well.

King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and Queen Suthida of Thailand attended the coronation in heavily bejeweled traditional attire. It was also the case for Yang Di-Pertuan Agong XVI and Raja Permaisuri Agong, the current King, and Queen of Malaysia.

Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko represented Emperor Naruihto, 63, at the ceremony. The price wore a long coat, while the princess wore a cream kimono for the occasion.