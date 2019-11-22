Direct-to-consumer fine jewelry label The Last Line is setting up shop.

The company, which launched in 2017 with an assortment of stackable earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings, has notably capitalized on the Millennial trend for multiple piercing, and has held numerous piercing events in both New York and Los Angeles.

It will launch its first physical retail concept with a pop-up shop in SoHo at 63 Crosby Street. The store opens today and will remain until mid-February. It showcases shows a full breadth of The Last Line’s collections, and will offer on-site piercing services.

Cofounder Shelley Sanders said of the decision to head off-line and test a brick-and-mortar location: “I think that developing a brand and a loyal following through online can be very difficult, but if you can do it — it’s the most rewarding and direct relationship you can have with your customer. We have created a very loyal community that understands the brand beyond the jewelry and are excited to experience our world fully. For me, that’s why having an authentic space is so important because even a store can be really beautiful but feels utilitarian unless there is an understanding of the brand and their world, because if you have that, then the real magic begins.”