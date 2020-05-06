Innerwear brands continue to support the ladies.

But now, some brands — including Wacoal America and ThirdLove — are going one step further by donating free bras and underwear to nurses and other essential medical staff working in coronavirus hotspots the week starting May 6, or National Nurses Week.

So far, Wacoal America has donated roughly 3,000 pieces — a combination of bras and panties — to workers in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey, among other locations. Lingerie start-up ThirdLove distributed 1,000 pieces to nurses in New York and San Francisco. The brand is also offering extra discounts to members of the military and teachers through its e-commerce business.

Mitch Kauffman, president and chief executive officer of Wacoal America, said the donations are “one way to show Wacoal’s appreciation to nurses and medical professionals fighting on the front lines of the health pandemic,” and to keep them feeling “comfortable and supported.”

“We are all in this together,” Kauffman said. “And we appreciate all that they are doing.”

National Nurses’ Week begins May 6 and ends May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is often called the founder of modern nursing. The event takes on a new meaning this year as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. As of May 6, there were more than 1.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, nonessential workers also continue to gravitate toward comfort while working from home.

Demand for Harper Wilde’s wireless bras increased 100 percent since lockdown began in March, according to cofounder Jenna Kerner. Sales of sports bra brand SheFit were up 250 percent in April 2020, compared with March 2020.