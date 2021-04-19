Intimissimi is getting in on the activewear action.

The Italian lingerie brand, which is owned by the Calzedonia Group, is releasing its first activewear collection today, aptly named “In Action.”

“This past year, during the pandemic, there has been a revolution in the way women dress; there’s been an increased emphasis on comfort, but also on women prioritizing wellness,” Laura Gesuito, brand manager of Intimissimi and Calzedonia USA, told WWD. “We’re always adapting to give women what they need. Activewear is part of the wardrobe for women now.”

But, she added, “we don’t want to move completely into activewear. We’re a bra and underwear company.”

The 12-piece Action collection comes in two subcategories: strong and soft, or one designed as performance wear and one for more leisurely activities, such as yoga or lounging, Gesuito explained. The assortment includes sports bras and leggings in multiple colorways and comes in bra band sizes 32 to 38 and leggings size small to large. Prices range from $29 to $59 for each piece.

The collection also uses sustainable fabrics. Microfibers in the collection are made from a combination of Q-nova recycled polyamide, an environmentally sustainable material, organic Supima cotton and SeaCell, a fiber composed of seaweed.

“The soul of the collection is natural fabrics on your skin,” Gesuito said. “What distinguishes us [from other activewear brands] is great quality products at affordable price points.”

The capsule collection is available online at intimissimi.com and in Intimissimi stores worldwide.