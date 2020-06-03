GET WHAT YOU WANT: A few weeks after reopening their doors, retailers are pushed to offer enhanced services to lure customers back and make up for lost sales after weeks of forced closures.

Italian innerwear company Intimissimi has launched an initiative as part of its omnichannel strategy aiming to maximize the number of purchases. Called O2O, which stands for Online to Offline, the initiative is aimed at integrating the stocks of the company’s brick-and-mortar and e-commerce operations.

The main goal is to avoid merchandise to be out of stock and offer the opportunity to find the entire online catalogue in stores, allowing customers to always find availability of different styles, colors and sizes for a smoother shopping experience. The project has already been rolled out at 1,029 Intimissimi flagships across Italy, Austria, Germany, France, Spain and Portugal.

Additionally, customers who have subscribed to Intimissimi’s loyalty program will be granted free shipping costs and be able to pick up their online purchases in stores.

The brand, owned by the Calzedonia Group, said it plans to extend the pilot project to other countries including Poland, Belgium and Slovakia, with the goal to integrate the omnichannel initiative throughout the brand’s 25 markets in the upcoming months.

Back in March, the Calzedonia Group, which controls the Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Tezenis labels as well as knitwear brand Falconeri, bridal line Atelier Emé and wine retailer Signorvino, was among the first Italian retailers to shut down its doors, ahead of the nationwide lockdown and closure of all nonessential commercial activities enforced on March 12.

As the coronavirus was spreading in Italy, the group also pledged to reconvert its production to face masks and overalls. In particular the group’s plants in Avio and Gissi, in the Trentino Alto Adige and Abruzzo regions, respectively, as well as units in Croatia, were equipped with new industrial machinery allowing for an initial production of 10,000 face masks per day.