Jewelry designer Ippolita Rostagno is exploring her artistic roots, teaming with the Brooklyn Museum on a line of artist charms.

The collection, issued this week, is a fund-raising initiative for the New York institution — which last night marked its annual Artists Ball gala.

The limited-edition charms will see a new collaborator for each edition. Rostagno’s first partner is sculptor and performance artist Nick Cave, known for his “sound suits” and dance performances.

There are two charm designs, the first crafted of 18-karat rose-gold and pink sapphires, priced at $5,000, and the other of sterling silver and pink gemstones, priced at $400. They will be available for sale at the Brooklyn Museum’s store as well as through Ippolita’s e-commerce site and select retail partners.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the Brooklyn Museum and this year’s celebrated artist Nick Cave. As a formally trained sculptor, supporting New York’s artist community has been an important aspect of my personal and professional endeavors,” Rostagno said of the project. Future artist collaborators are set to be named.