×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Fashion

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Irina Shayk Wears Edgy Eyelet-embellished Leather Minidress at Burberry’s London Fashion Week Party

The model walked in the brand's spring 2023 runway show and celebrated at a star-studded soiree.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Irina
Burberry RTW Spring 2023
Burberry RTW Spring 2023
Burberry RTW Spring 2023
Burberry RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 81 Photos

Irina Shayk had an all-leather moment while attending the Burberry after party on Monday following the debut of the brand’s spring 2023 collection during London Fashion Week.

After the model walked the runway, she celebrated in an edgy ensemble at the soiree, choosing a fitted black leather bustier minidress embellished with eyelets.

Irina Shayk attends the Burberry spring 2022 after party at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for …

Shayk coordinated with a pair of leather knee-high socks and pointed-toe stilettos. The model completed the look with a black leather shoulder bag. 

Related Galleries

Shayk slicked her dark brown hair back into a bun and her makeup featured a bold eyeliner and a nude lip. 

She took to Instagram to express her gratitude to creative director Riccardo Tisci for continuing to enlist her for the catwalk. “Each time I walk your show feels always like a first time. I feel so blessed to be a part of this magic! Thank u @riccardotisci17 and all the team to make this dream come true!”

Irina Shayk attends the Burberry spring 2022 after-show party at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for …

Shayk was among several stars at the show, including Kanye West, Lori Harvey and Winnie Harlow. 

The 35-year-old Russian model has been a sight to see at this year’s fashion week festivities. Shayk attended Revolve Gallery during NYFW and walked for Versace’s spring 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week.

Ahead of the spring 2023 runway shows, Shayk signed with The Society Management. She also recently announced that she is the face of the newest Giorgio Armani collection. 

Burberry’s spring collection is inspired by the company’s heart and home, London. “The collection is inspired by the beach as a place where humanity meets, a point where different worlds collide,” Tisci explained in a statement. 

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Hot Summer Bags

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Irina Shayk Goes Edgy in Leather

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad