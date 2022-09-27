Irina Shayk Wears Edgy Eyelet-embellished Leather Minidress at Burberry’s London Fashion Week Party

Irina Shayk had an all-leather moment while attending the Burberry after party on Monday following the debut of the brand’s spring 2023 collection during London Fashion Week.

After the model walked the runway, she celebrated in an edgy ensemble at the soiree, choosing a fitted black leather bustier minidress embellished with eyelets.

Irina Shayk attends the Burberry spring 2022 after party at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for …

Shayk coordinated with a pair of leather knee-high socks and pointed-toe stilettos. The model completed the look with a black leather shoulder bag.

Shayk slicked her dark brown hair back into a bun and her makeup featured a bold eyeliner and a nude lip.

She took to Instagram to express her gratitude to creative director Riccardo Tisci for continuing to enlist her for the catwalk. “Each time I walk your show feels always like a first time. I feel so blessed to be a part of this magic! Thank u @riccardotisci17 and all the team to make this dream come true!”

Irina Shayk attends the Burberry spring 2022 after-show party at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for …

Shayk was among several stars at the show, including Kanye West, Lori Harvey and Winnie Harlow.

The 35-year-old Russian model has been a sight to see at this year’s fashion week festivities. Shayk attended Revolve Gallery during NYFW and walked for Versace’s spring 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week.

Ahead of the spring 2023 runway shows, Shayk signed with The Society Management. She also recently announced that she is the face of the newest Giorgio Armani collection.

Burberry’s spring collection is inspired by the company’s heart and home, London. “The collection is inspired by the beach as a place where humanity meets, a point where different worlds collide,” Tisci explained in a statement.