EXCLUSIVE: Model Irina Shayk Named Face of Anine Bing

The Los Angeles-based label celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year.

Irina Shayk
A first look at Irina Shayk for Anine Bing. Courtesy/Chris Colls

Irina Shayk stars in Anine Bing’s 2022 campaigns, WWD has learned exclusively. This marks the first time the brand — which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary — has named a face.

“Working with a self-made woman, a mother, a kind and fun person is always win-win for me,” Russian-born Shayk told WWD. “Anine sure knows what she wants. Born in Denmark, living in L.A., and raising her kids while running her business, I can definitely see some parallels between us. I love her style: chic, classic, timeless, modern and fun. I wanted to take the whole collection home and was honored to work with and meet other powerful women in life and my career.”

Irina Shayk for Anine Bing
A look at the Anine Bing “Classics” collection. Courtesy/Chris Colls

Shot by fashion photographer Chris Colls, the campaigns showcase a relaunch of Bing’s “Classics” collection, a bestselling line featuring tailored suiting, basics, denim and leather accessories (with new items added to the mix), as well as the unveiling of the brand’s first resort collection of swimwear and ready-to-wear.

“I couldn’t be more excited to launch our Classics campaign with Irina Shayk,” said Bing, founder and chief creative officer of the namesake label, in an exclusive statement. The Danish-born designer has been based in Los Angeles since 2010.

“Women’s empowerment is at the heart of our brand, so launching this campaign in March during Women’s History Month feels really special,” she continued. “The Anine Bing ‘Classics’ collection offers timeless styles that make any woman feel and look their best and who better to unveil this campaign than the epitome of effortless and confident style, Irina Shayk.”

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk for Anine Bing. Courtesy/Chris Colls
