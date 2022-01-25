Irina Shayk Looks Larger Than Life in New Pinko Ads

IRINA-TOWN: Irina Shayk towers over a gas station and an American diner in the new Pinko advertising campaign.

The Italian contemporary fashion brand tapped the model for its spring 2022 ads, which focus on the label’s new Love Bag Click handbag, defined by a circular, round logo enriched with two tiny birds.

Photographed by Brianna Capozzi, Shayk appears wearing second-skin looks splashed with a leopard print as well as a minidress in which the animal pattern is jazzed up with sequins and sparkles. Whether in a catsuit, a body-hugging dress with cutouts or in eveningwear, the model exudes a sexy attitude while posing against the miniature, desert-like scenery.

“We picked Irina because she makes us dream, and with us I believe she will make our customers dream,” said Pietro Negra, founder and chief executive officer of Pinko. “But it was not only a choice dictated by the heart: After several researches we conducted on the relationship between the brand, current customers and potential ones, we have found out that the best formula defining our women [can be summarized as] ‘Fearless Beauty.’”

Irina Shayk fronts the Pinko spring 2022 advertising campaign. Brianna Capozzi/Courtesy of Pinko

According to the executive, Shayk is the embodiment of those two words. “She’s a woman with an incredible personal history, a daughter of a Russian miner who today is an international fashion icon. A beauty that is due to her appearance but also to her personality and self-confidence. She’s sunny, ironic and knows how not to take herself too seriously. With her grit and charm, she’s the perfect manifesto of the Pinko woman,” said Negra, adding that the model will be the face of the brand throughout the rest of the year. After the focus on the new bag, Negra said there will be two other chapters that will spotlight new products.

Further proving that Pinko is betting big on communication, the executive revealed that the budget allocated for this area in 2022 “is the highest of the last five years.”

In particular, Negra said the investment in marketing has been increased 51 percent compared to 2021. Without disclosing additional figures, he explained that the budget will be distributed between traditional media and digital channels, which will account for 55 percent of the total. To wit, the brand is committing to further developing its presence online, not only through advertising but also via marketing activities on social networks and in gaming.

In 2021, Pinko reported more than 240 million euros in sales, exceeding its performance in 2019, when it posted revenues of 222 million euros. In 2020, the brand’s turnover decreased by around 25 percent, compared to the previous year.