Irina Shayk Fronts Self-Portrait Resort Campaign, Shot by Harley Weir

To celebrate the launch of the resort campaign and collection, the brand is hosting a party at The Maine Mayfair this Thursday.  

Irina Shayk stars in Self-Portrait resort
Irina Shayk stars in Self-Portrait resort campaign Courtesy

Supermodel Irina Shayk is the latest face of Self-Portrait, fronting the brand’s resort 2022 campaign.

Shot by Harley Weir in Oyster Bay, N.Y., Shayk showcases a romantic and sensual side of the modern Self-Portrait woman, wearing pieces from the brand’s latest resort collection, which puts a big focus on knitwear and outerwear, alongside the brand’s signature cocktail dresses.

Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, said he asked Shayk to star in the campaign because she “has this incredible natural balance of strength and femininity.”

“She has this infectious independence and sense of who she is, and epitomizes these different sides of what it means to be a woman, which I really wanted to capture with this campaign and collection. She is romantic yet powerful and sensual yet vulnerable, all at the same time,” he added.

Since this year, the brand has invited a strong lineup of stars and models, including “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Moss and Bella Hadid, to help the brand reach a wider audience.

Irina Shayk stars in Self-Portrait resort campaign
Irina Shayk stars in the Self-Portrait resort campaign. Courtesy

The brand’s resort collection will be rolled out simultaneously worldwide, from its London Mayfair flagship to its latest stand-alone store in IFC Mall, Hong Kong, designed by Chong’s longtime collaborator Andreas Kostopoulos.

The London-based Malaysian designer said the resort collection represents a softer and more romantic approach to dressing for the brand.

“It builds on our existing feminine shapes, which celebrate femininity, with a strong emphasis on styles that make women feel like themselves with confidence and ease. I also wanted to elevate our knitwear offering. This season, I introduced them in a more occasional dressing way. So they feel super sexy but still super comfortable to wear, whether it’s on the street or during evening times,” he added.

Irina Shayk stars in Self-Portrait resort campaign
Irina Shayk stars in the Self-Portrait resort campaign.

To celebrate the launch of the resort collection, Chong is hosting a party at The Maine Mayfair, a thoroughly renovated town house on Hanover Square converted into a New England-inspired brasserie by the Canadian restaurateur Joey Ghazal, alongside Shayk and British Vogue’s Edward Enninful on Thursday.

ad