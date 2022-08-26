Irina Shayk Signed to The Society Management

Irina Shayk has signed with The Society Management.

Most recently, she was represented by The Lions.

The 36-year old Russian-born model has been lensed by such photographers as Steven Meisel, Peter Lindbergh, Mert & Marcus, Inez and Vinoodh, and Mario Sorrenti and has been a long-standing muse of Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer of Burberry.

Shayk, who was the first Russian model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2011, has walked the runways for such fashion houses as Versace, Valentino, Mugler, Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and Burberry. She has also appeared in campaigns for Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Calvin Klein, Versace, Alberta Ferretti, Max Mara, Armani, Anine Bing, and Pinko, and has appeared on the covers of numerous fashion magazines.

“The Society Management is honored to welcome Irina Shayk to our roster. Irina is a fashion icon and one of the most influential talents in our business. Establishing and resonating with an audience in and beyond fashion, she has parlayed prestigious industry accomplishments into global recognition. We are thrilled to join Irina’s team to build upon her continued presence and success.,” said The Society Management spokeswoman.

In addition to her professional career, Shayk is involved in numerous charity projects. She has helped to rebuild children’s hospitals as well as worked at maternity hospitals in her hometown. She is also the official ambassador of Pomogi.org, a charity providing care to children in need. During the pandemic, she worked closely with Food Bank New York.

Society Management is behind the talents of such models as Adut Akech, Angus Cloud, Karlie Koss, Kendall Jenner, Jaden and Willow Smith, Lucky Blue Smith, Amber Valletta, an Liu Wen.