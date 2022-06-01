×
Iris Law Debuts as Face of Versace in Summer Campaign

The actress, model and daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost is the protagonist of “La Vacanza” campaign photographed by Camille Summers-Valli.

Iris Law in Versace's "La Vacanza"
Iris Law in Versace's "La Vacanza" campaign. Camille Summers-Valli/Courtesy of Versace

THE LAW OF SUMMER: Iris Law is the latest addition to the Versace gang, following in the steps of the Hadid sisters, Dua Lipa and Maluma, to name just a few.

After attending the Fendace fashion show as a guest in September, the actress and model, who’s the daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost and goddaughter of Kate Moss, has strengthened her ties with the Italian fashion house by fronting her first campaign for the Medusa label.

Dedicated to the summer season and fittingly dubbed “La Vacanza,” — or “The Holiday,” in English — the campaign portrays Law at the seaside nonchalantly lying on the rocks in a Versace lilac bikini, Barocco printed bathrobe and towel as well as towering platform sandals. In other images photographed by Camille Summers-Valli, Law comes out from the sea in a black bikini with a matching scuba diving mask in her hand or poses in a fuchsia swimsuit and sunglasses in a look exuding Y2K vibes — a mood that matches her own personal style actively documented on social media such as Instagram and TikTok.

Iris Law in Versace's "La Vacanza" campaign.
Iris Law in Versace’s “La Vacanza” campaign. Camille Summers-Valli/Courtesy of Versace

“Summer vacation luxury should look beautiful and seductive, but also be expressive and fun. We have a star in Iris whose unique attitude has all of these elements and I’m really excited that she’s part of this campaign and now part of the Versace family,” said the brand’s chief creative officer Donatella Versace.

Launching on Wednesday, the campaign also features talents including Liv Parsons, Cheikh Dia, Fedor Kurbatov and Fares Ben Mbarka. Channeling a carefree summer vacation lifestyle, models are portrayed sunbathing or engaged in activities such as beach volley wearing Barocco printed silk shirts and swimming trunks. The house’s signature print also appears on scarves tied around the new La Medusa bag, while footwear showcased in the images includes the Medusa Dimension sliders made from molded and lightweight rubber enriched with swirling Baroque motifs.

Iris Law in Versace's "La Vacanza" campaign.
Iris Law in Versace’s “La Vacanza” campaign. Camille Summers-Valli/Courtesy of Versace

Law has previously appeared in campaigns for the likes of Marc Jacobs, JW Anderson, Fendi and Dsquared2 and she has appeared on the covers of Vogue Hong Kong, Vogue Korea and Perfect magazine, among others.

Her modeling debut came in 2016, when at just 15 years old she appeared in Miu Miu’s resort 2017 lookbook, then walked the brand’s runway show for the fall 2020 season. During Milan Fashion Week in February, she walked the shows of Roberto Cavalli, Missoni and Andreādamo, too.

Last year, she followed her father Jude through the doors of Dior as a brand ambassador for beauty for the U.K. Law nabbed her first beauty deal in 2017 when she became the face of Burberry Beauty.

