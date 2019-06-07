IT’S A WRAP: After four full days of political barbs, pageantry, grandstanding, D-Day anniversary tributes and protests, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wrapped up their state visit to Europe on Friday.

The First Couple wound down their trip Thursday night with their second consecutive stay at Trump’s golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland. There the President dined with Irish ambassador to the U.S. Dan Mulhall. While playing a round of golf Friday, Trump met with schoolchildren who had staked out the course’s ninth hole with their teacher, according to Ireland’s The Journal.

POTUS AND FLOTUS boarded Air Force One this afternoon with considerably less fanfare than they received upon arriving at London’s Stansted Airport earlier the week. Their departing photo-op, as was the case with all the others, was given great thought. Perhaps borrowing a page from Catherine Deneuve or Queen Elizabeth II — depending on one’s stylistic point of reference — FLOTUS’ final look was a Burberry trenchcoat accessorized with a pale blue, caramel-colored and beige Hermès scarf tied neatly around her head. The British-French combination seemed fitting, considering this week’s back-to-back 75th anniversary D-Day commemorative ceremonies — Wednesday’s in Portsmouth, England, with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, and Thursday’s in Normandy with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

FLOTUS arrived at London Stansted Airport Monday wearing a nautical-printed pussy bow blouse from Burberry with her navy Michael Kors suit. Hermès was another repeat performer, so to speak, during the Trump’s state visit to the U.K. The First Lady carried a black crocodile Birkin bag to 10 Downing Street Tuesday for a garden tour with her British counterpart Philip May and POTUS’ joint press conference with Theresa May, whose last day as British Prime Minister is today. FLOTUS also showed her fondness for Dior on more than one occasion. She sported a black Dior coat dress for Thursday’s services in France and a custom sleeveless beige gown by the house’s artistic director for women’s Maria Grazia Chiuri for Monday night’s state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

The First Lady’s wardrobe often reflects her European sensibilities. Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy and Celine were other labels that she packed for this week’s trip. Coat dresses were the dominant look throughout the U.S. trip, including the ivory-colored one from The Row’s Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen that she wore with a Philip Treacy hat to Portsmouth Wednesday. White and ivory were the dominant color trend with Ivanka Trump, the Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince William’s wife kept the trend going Thursday, wearing an ivory-colored Catherine Walker coat to the Beating the Retreat on Horse Guards Parade in London.