BUBBLING UP: Could Diesel be planning a capsule collection with Coca-Cola? The Italian fashion brand is teasing a save-the-date with an invitation to a special event to be held in Paris on Sept. 28 at Galeries Lafayette, cryptically including the Coca-Cola logo. Diesel, however, is keeping details under wraps and remains mum on the purpose of the event.

Diesel’s parent company OTB is going through a reorganization and, in sync with the trend, the brand has been experimenting with capsules; for example, teaming with Nicki Minaj last year. It has also been been focusing on the Diesel Red Tag project, which was launched as a capsule project in March last year in Paris, designed by Shayne Oliver, cofounder of Hood By Air. For the second Diesel Red Tag collection, OTB founder Renzo Rosso tapped Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens, followed by Gosha Rubchinskiy of GR-Uniforma. As reported, for the latest iteration of the Red Tag project, Rosso is collaborating with A-Cold-Wall on a capsule that will be shipped in December.

In addition to Diesel, OTB controls Maison Margiela, Marni, Paula Cademartori, Viktor & Rolf and production arms Staff International and Brave Kid.