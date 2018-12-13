FRENCH FLAG: Tommy Hilfiger is said to be eyeing Paris for his February “see-now-buy now” show. It is understood that the Chambre Syndicale, the organizer of the official fashion week, won’t make its decision until the end of this month if the designer can join its official calendar.

Hilfiger is reportedly looking to show his Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection in Paris as part of his see-now-buy-now extravaganzas. His globe-trotting shows, which have catapulted the brand’s social media engagement, have taken place in New York, Los Angeles, London and Milan.

Meanwhile, word has it that Hilfiger has already decided to return to his hometown in September and is considering the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

A spokeswoman for Hilfiger declined to comment on both the February and September events.

It was reported earlier this month that Ralph Lauren was entertaining the idea of showing in Paris in February, but a Ralph Lauren spokesman said Thursday the designer has decided against that idea. He plans to show in New York, although further details weren’t available.