Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet Market with Wild One

Self-proclaimed obsessed dog dad, Isaac Mizrahi is bringing his signature joyful and provocative style to modern pet parents in a first-of-its-kind capsule collection in collaboration with Wild One.

“As an obsessed dog dad myself and long-time Wild One admirer, this collaboration has been a dream come true,” said Isaac Mizrahi. “The collection is rooted in nostalgia with fun colorways because we wanted to create pieces that allow dog parents to express themselves in a bold fashion, while also being designed for functionality.”

Known for its aesthetically pleasing line of high-quality pet products, the designer collaboration is a first for Wild One. The goal of the collaboration is to offer loyal consumers “zestful styling” that fits well with Wild One’s playful energy and passion for the human-dog relationship. The inspiration for the collection? New York City.

“Working on this collection took me back to my earlier days of designing in New York City,” said Mizrahi. “I have always loved really bold patterns and bright colors — and I knew that I wanted to integrate that nostalgic fashion flare into these modern pet essentials. Ultimately, the ‘Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One’ collection became a whimsical ode to New York’s vibrant style and spirit — fusing my signature, colorful prints and zestful styling with Wild One’s playful energy and thoughtful design. Dogs need to be chic too!”

Bill Wells, co-founder and chief executive officer of the brand, shared his excitement for the collection, saying he “loves the meaning and inspiration” behind the curated, well-designed pieces that “celebrates the fashion lover, diehard New Yorker or really anyone who wants to stride in style with their pup. We wanted our first-of-its-kind capsule collection to be with a legendary, NYC-inspired brand just like our own, and what better partner than Isaac Mizrahi.”

The ‘Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One’ collection.

“Isaac has always been an iconic designer I’ve looked up to, even as a young girl in Minnesota,” said Becchetti. “I remember being able to buy Isaac at Target and going to middle school feeling like the most fashionable person in the world. I’m so ecstatic to be able to offer the same extension of accessible, fashion-forward products to our customers so they can experience the level of excitement I did when I first bought an Isaac item.”

As the first designer collaboration for Wild One, Veronica Becchetti, co-founder of Wild One, told WWD the team knew it was “critical to ensure that both Wild One and Isaac’s aesthetic were present in the collection.” At the same time, she recognized that it was an opportunity for the brand to push boundaries for the first time, offering Wild One’s signature designs with color blocking and patterns for the first time ever since launching.

Becchetti and Wells told WWD that as pet parents’ needs and expectations for their pups continue to mirror their own needs, brands and retailers are catering to a group of consumers with stronger preferences for quality, design, function, and now fashion.

To that end, Mizrahi shared that in approaching this project, “there were a lot of new considerations that came into play when designing the collection. It was important to me and Wild One to create pieces that allowed people to express themselves through color — which is something that both my collections and the Wild One brand are known for — while also having the functional elements that modern pet parents look for, like being easy to clean and made to last. I mean I may walk my dogs 5 times a day, but I don’t know the technical elements needed to design a leash. That’s where Wild One’s expertise was a joy.”

The ‘Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One’ collection.

The collection is just a “first dip in the water,” Becchetti told WWD as she looks ahead for the brand.

“I’ve always thought of Wild One as an extension of the human’s personal style IRL on a walk with their pup,” said Becchetti. “I think this collection pushes this perspective further into the conversation of what modern pet essentials can be.”

The “Isaac Mizrahi Love’s Wild One” collection is available online and ranges from $8 to $150.