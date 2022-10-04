×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Ye Resets Yeezy, Takes on Bernard Arnault and Fashion

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet Market with Wild One

The limited-edition collection features dog products and accessories in bright, colorful prints.

pet
The 'Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One' collection. Courtesy Image.

Self-proclaimed obsessed dog dad, Isaac Mizrahi is bringing his signature joyful and provocative style to modern pet parents in a first-of-its-kind capsule collection in collaboration with Wild One.

“As an obsessed dog dad myself and long-time Wild One admirer, this collaboration has been a dream come true,” said Isaac Mizrahi. “The collection is rooted in nostalgia with fun colorways because we wanted to create pieces that allow dog parents to express themselves in a bold fashion, while also being designed for functionality.”

Known for its aesthetically pleasing line of high-quality pet products, the designer collaboration is a first for Wild One. The goal of the collaboration is to offer loyal consumers “zestful styling” that fits well with Wild One’s playful energy and passion for the human-dog relationship. The inspiration for the collection? New York City.

Related Galleries

“Working on this collection took me back to my earlier days of designing in New York City,” said Mizrahi. “I have always loved really bold patterns and bright colors — and I knew that I wanted to integrate that nostalgic fashion flare into these modern pet essentials. Ultimately, the ‘Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One’ collection became a whimsical ode to New York’s vibrant style and spirit — fusing my signature, colorful prints and zestful styling with Wild One’s playful energy and thoughtful design. Dogs need to be chic too!”

Bill Wells, co-founder and chief executive officer of the brand, shared his excitement for the collection, saying he “loves the meaning and inspiration” behind the curated, well-designed pieces that “celebrates the fashion lover, diehard New Yorker or really anyone who wants to stride in style with their pup. We wanted our first-of-its-kind capsule collection to be with a legendary, NYC-inspired brand just like our own, and what better partner than Isaac Mizrahi.”

The ‘Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One’ collection.

“Isaac has always been an iconic designer I’ve looked up to, even as a young girl in Minnesota,” said Becchetti. “I remember being able to buy Isaac at Target and going to middle school feeling like the most fashionable person in the world. I’m so ecstatic to be able to offer the same extension of accessible, fashion-forward products to our customers so they can experience the level of excitement I did when I first bought an Isaac item.”

As the first designer collaboration for Wild One, Veronica Becchetti, co-founder of Wild One, told WWD the team knew it was “critical to ensure that both Wild One and Isaac’s aesthetic were present in the collection.” At the same time, she recognized that it was an opportunity for the brand to push boundaries for the first time, offering Wild One’s signature designs with color blocking and patterns for the first time ever since launching.

Becchetti and Wells told WWD that as pet parents’ needs and expectations for their pups continue to mirror their own needs, brands and retailers are catering to a group of consumers with stronger preferences for quality, design, function, and now fashion.

To that end, Mizrahi shared that in approaching this project, “there were a lot of new considerations that came into play when designing the collection. It was important to me and Wild One to create pieces that allowed people to express themselves through color — which is something that both my collections and the Wild One brand are known for — while also having the functional elements that modern pet parents look for, like being easy to clean and made to last. I mean I may walk my dogs 5 times a day, but I don’t know the technical elements needed to design a leash. That’s where Wild One’s expertise was a joy.”

The ‘Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One’ collection.

The collection is just a “first dip in the water,” Becchetti told WWD as she looks ahead for the brand.

“I’ve always thought of Wild One as an extension of the human’s personal style IRL on a walk with their pup,” said Becchetti. “I think this collection pushes this perspective further into the conversation of what modern pet essentials can be.”

The “Isaac Mizrahi Love’s Wild One” collection is available online and ranges from $8 to $150.

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Hot Summer Bags

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad