BUST A MOVE: For her spring 2021 show on Oct. 1 during Paris Fashion Week, designer Isabel Marant plans to introduce her physical audience to what has been dubbed a post-Internet dance.

She has conscripted (LA)HORDE, a trio of multimedia artists, to choreograph a performance to accompany her models, who are to stalk a bare floor in the garden at Palais Royal, where she has shown for the past four years, typically in a tent.

Lockdown only perpetuated what kids were already doing in their bedrooms — dancing on camera for YouTube, Instagram and TikTok — and (LA)HORDE exalts moves born on the Internet, like jumpstyle, and explores “forms of protest and rebellion through dance,” according to Théâtre du Châtelet, which hosted an electrifying show last March titled “Room With a View.”

“I have been following (LA)HORDE’s work for some time and always loved their modern, energetic and contemporary approach to dance,” Marant told WWD. “The excellent clip they produced with Rone for ‘Room with a View’ definitely convinced me it was with them I had to work for this show.”

Naturally, Marant plans to broadcast the open-air spectacle simultaneously online — back to the source of the new movement.