×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Business

Salvatore Ferragamo Appoints Daniella Vitale as CEO North America

Business

Holiday Promos Start Way Earlier Amid High Hopes and Headwinds

EXCLUSIVE: Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups in China Push

The French fashion brand is signaling its expansion in China with a fashion show in Shanghai on Wednesday, and pop-up stores in Beijing and Chengdu.

The decor of the Isabel Marant
The decor of the Isabel Marant fashion show and event in Shanghai. Courtesy of Isbael Marant

STREET STYLE: Isabel Marant is signaling its expansion into China with a fashion show and dance performance, scheduled to take place in Shanghai on Wednesday, in tandem with pop-up stores in two other cities.

The French fashion brand, which plans to more than double its retail presence in China over the next four years, is due to hold its “Isabel Marant Hits the Streets” event in front of 300 guests at 8:30 p.m. local time at the E-Sport Culture Center in Shanghai. It will be livestreamed on isabelmarant.com, Weibo and Tmall, the brand said in a statement. 

The 21,500-square-foot venue will be transformed into a miniature reproduction of the metropolis, with dancers performing in a decor featuring brick walls, hidden doors, street food stalls and neon lights. 

The runway show will feature Marant’s fall 2021 designs for women and men, originally presented online in March, alongside a capsule line created in collaboration with Chinese artist He Han, including a limited-edition version of the brand’s signature Balskee wedge sneaker.

The Isabel Marant pop-up store in Chengdu, China.
The Isabel Marant pop-up store in Chengdu, China. Courtesy of Isabel Marant

The runway collection and a selection of exclusive pieces will be available the following day in two pop-up stores in Beijing and Chengdu, designed to reflect the concept of the show. Marant has also planned animations in its 11 Chinese stores, the most recent of which opened in Chongqing in August.

The label, which unveiled its first boutique in China in Beijing in 2011, hopes to open four to five new stores a year in the country over the next four years, a spokesman said. It plans to add a location at the MixC World shopping mall in Shenzhen, and has further projects in discussion for Wuhan, Shenyang and Beijing, he said. 

SEE ALSO:

Isabel Marant Promotes Dutch Designer to Artistic Director

Isabel Marant RTW Spring 2022

Isabel Marant Launches Vintage Site, Endowment Fund

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad