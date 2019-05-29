MILAN — The Milan Fashion Week schedule just got a French touch.

Isabel Marant will be hosting a party during the men’s shows here on June 15 at the central storied Palazzo Isimbardi venue.

Sent out on Wednesday, digital invitations feature a pixelated rendition of a desert and a bold caption reading “Isabel is in town!,” in addition to informing guests that DJ sets by Futuro Tropicale and Velardi will be hosted during the four-hour event.

According to sources, the French designer will also be in attendance.

Last year, the label inaugurated its Milanese store in Via Santo Spirito, in the city’s tony area.

Running June 14-17, the fashion week will kick off with the Milan Fashion Graduate event and will close with the Giorgio Armani show to be hosted in the designer’s storied headquarters at 11 Via Borgonuovo.

As reported, several brands will migrate from Milan in June, including Prada, which for the first time will show its men’s collection in Shanghai; Salvatore Ferragamo and MSGM, which will both stage men’s fashion shows in Florence during Pitti Uomo.