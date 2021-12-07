EXCLUSIVE: Isabel Marant Launches Snow Capsule With Mytheresa

SNOW COOL: After hitting the streets in China, Isabel Marant is getting ready to hit the slopes — with retailer Mytheresa.

After connecting for spring 2020, the French fashion label has teamed up once again with the retailer for an exclusive snow capsule launching Wednesday.

This 33-piece cold weather wardrobe includes “all the pieces you need not to let the cold winter temperatures affect you” and look great at the same time, as the French designer stated, from slope-appropriate ski trousers with straps and down puffer jackets to hit the slopes in, to knit loungewear and accessories to stay cozy afterward.

While the French designer has amply explored beachcombers, it’s the first time she has designed a ski collection. “I have always loved comfortable and cocooning clothes that you are able to wear for different occasions. I am also very fond of outdoor activities in general,” she wrote, adding that she’d applied brand signatures like ikat prints, exaggerated shoulders and Irish knits to ski-inspired pieces in cream, raspberry red and honey yellow.

Isabel Marant x Mytheresa snow capsule. Ferry van der Nat/Courtesy of Mytheresa

Although she wouldn’t pick favorites, saying it would be like choosing between one’s children, Marant still outlined her winter must-haves as “a great fluffy jacket, a jumper you feel comfortable in, a thick beanie or balaclava, and of course, a great pair of boots and a pair of sunglasses to fight that mountain light.”

For the launch, Mytheresa has imagined a dedicated editorial story under the direction of its chief creative officer Julian Paul, featuring American model Heather Kemesky and shot by Dutch photographer Ferry van der Nat.

Prices of the “Isabel Marant x Mytheresa” snow capsule will range from 110 euros for a knit headband and up to 1,950 euros for the shearling vest, with parkas hitting the 700-euro range. Footwear will include snow boots and a fuzzy take on the label’s hit wedge sneakers, retailing at 495 euros.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

EXCLUSIVE: Isabel Marant Plans Fashion Show, Pop-ups in China Push

Isabel Marant Promotes Dutch Designer to Artistic Director

Isabel Marant Is Giving the Wedge Sneaker a Makeover