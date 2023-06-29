Isabel Marant Opens New Stores in Tokyo and East Hampton

Isabel Marant has expanded her retail fleet to 81 stores, with the opening of new stores in Tokyo and East Hampton, New York.

In Tokyo, Marant teamed up with Japanese artist Yutaka Sone to create Yellow House, which showcases the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections.

The focal point of Yellow House is a striking, large-scale artwork facade, drawing inspiration from Sone’s earlier series, “Power of Ten,” and “Obsidian” — two series that involve an intense study of obsidian, a naturally occurring volcanic glass formed when lava extruded from a volcano cools rapidly.

Spanning more than 2,152 square feet, the architecture conveys a passion for art and craftsmanship. Marant plays with the space, cutting out patches from the ceiling — as if they were dress patterns — or playing with vibrant colored Sone obsidian stones, carved wooden units and fluffy Berber sofas. The Terrazzo floor, custom made by Marant herself, is dotted with natural stones and glass bringing traces of nature into urban life.

“We are thrilled to partner with Yutaka Sone for our new shop in Tokyo Aoyama,” said Isabel Marant, founder and creative director. This collaboration allows us to merge different perspectives and disciplines, creating something new and unique that transcends the boundaries of our individual fields.”

The Tokyo store carries Marant’s full range of men’s and womenswear, including the brand’s dresses, relaxed tailoring, Oskan Moon bag and Balskee wedge sneakers. To celebrate the opening, Marant and Sone will host an exclusive launch event on July 6.

The Hamptons store marks Marant’s first store on Long Island’s East End, opening in June at 66 Newton Lane in East Hampton, New York.

Isabel Marant’s new store in East Hampton.

The 904-square-foot boutique draws inspiration from the ’70s French experimental movement. The store, which features Marant’s main line for women, Isabel Marant Etoile collection and accessories, showcases a variety of furniture pieces, including a jewelry and sunglasses display and wooden podiums designed by Rotterdam designer Jonas Lutz, concrete and ceramic planters by Parisian artist Kalou Dubus, as well as ceramic glazed podiums developed by the Spanish studio Apparatu.