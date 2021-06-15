Isabel Marant is putting a twist on her popular wedge sneaker for the style’s 10th anniversary.

The French fashion designer is rereleasing the style, originally called the Bekett, now as the Balskee. The new style is said to be a more contemporary take on the shoe and features a 10-centimeter heel with a chunky sole, oversize tongue and Velcro fasteners. The leather sneakers come in five colors: black, white, yellow, green and red.

“I’ve never stopped wanting to wear them,” Marant said in a statement. “The most comfortable things are the things you will always wear and that you are never fed up with.”

The original wedge sneakers were a favorite of many celebrities and fashion bloggers in the early 2010s. They were first made popular by Beyoncé, who wore a black pair in the music video for her hit song, “Love on Top” in 2011. The style was also seen on the likes of Rihanna, Gisele Bündchen, Kendall Jenner, Miranda Kerr and many others. Since its release, Isabel Marant has sold 200,000 pairs of its wedge sneaker.

The new Isabel Marant Balskee wedge sneakers are available now for $770 on the brand’s website and stores.

