ABT’s Isabella Boylston Partners With Splits59 for Ballet-inspired Collection

Splits59, the Los Angeles-based activewear brand founded by Jonathan Schwartz, has partnered with Isabella Boylston, a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, on a ballet-inspired collection that launched online Monday.

The collection features Splits59 classic pieces with a ballet-inspired twist such as the Airweight jumpsuit, Airweight leggings, Airweight shorts, daisy T, and Airweight bra with ruching, in black, white, heather gray and rose.

The 11-piece offering retails from $58 to $158 and is sold exclusively at splits59.com.

A look from Isabella Boylston’s collection for Splits59. courtesy shot of Splits59

“We really wanted to launch our ballet collection taking a truly authentic approach. We carefully considered the lifestyle of a dancer and what pieces she would need on a daily basis. In order to further this concept, we decided to go to the source and were so happy that Isabella wanted to collaborate on it,” said Shannon Quarantino, vice president of e-commerce at Splits59.

Quarantino had started to see a ballet trend recently, she said. “When we started working on this capsule, we simultaneously started searching for the perfect partner. When Isabella showed interest in working with us, we jumped at the opportunity,” she said.

Boylston was brought in and shown the collection after it was designed to ensure that it would make sense for her day-to-day life as a ballerina, Quarantino said. “When she gave her stamp of approval we knew we had created something for the lifestyle of both a ballerina and our active core consumers who wear Splits59 for every aspect of their life.”

This is the first time that Splits59 has partnered with a ballerina, “but hopefully not the last,” she said. Their current arrangement is just for this season, “but we do have something special coming out around the holiday season, and hope that we can collaborate again,” she said.

Boylston will appear in images on Splits59’s website, in advertising and on their social channels.

Boylston, who was born in Sun Valley, Idaho, started dancing at the age of 3. She joined ABT Studio Company in 2005; the main company as an apprentice in May 2006, and the corp de ballet in March 2007. She was promoted to soloist in June 2011 and to principal dancer in 2014.

Isabella Boylston in her ballet-inspired collection for Splits59. courtesy image from Splits59

Her upcoming ABT performances including playing the title role in “Giselle” on July 17, Odette/Odile in “Swan Lake” July 10 and Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet” July 19 at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.